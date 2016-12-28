Where will we go? Ask Edmund Ancheta /Wohin fahren wir? (bilingual version)

An Expedition like our's needs a lot of preparation. Not only from the Expedition Project Manager (EPM) and the Co-Chiefs and scientists. Also the route of the vessel in order to reach the sites of the expedition out on the big Pacific Ocean and back again has to be planned carefully. The one man on board in charge of everything around navigation is Edmund Ancheta, the 2nd Mate of the JOIDES Resolution.
Eine Expedition wie unsere erfordert einen riesigen Vorbereitungsaufwand. Nicht nur der Expeditions-Projekt-Manager und die beiden Co-Chief-Scientists, auch des Team auf der Brücke muss sich vorbereiten. Schließlich gilt es, uns weit raus auf den Pazifischen Ozean zu den Expeditionszielen zu bringen und am Ende auch wieder sicher zurück an Land. An Bord der JOIDES Resolution ist Edmund Ancheta, der 2. Offizier, für alle Fragen rund um die Navigation zuständig.
He is one of three Mates supporting Captain Steve Bradley on the Bridge during our expedition. In shifts the Bridge-Team is sharing the so called "Watch" on the Bridge all around the clock. The second Mate checks the ship's navigation with the computer-assisted navigationssystem of the vessel. But, being well prepared, he has also arranged all nautical charts for our cruise an of course he can read them.
Er ist einer von 3 Offizieren, die Kapitän SteveBradley auf der Brücke unterstützen. Die "Wache" muss rund um die Uhr lückenlos funktionieren. Der 2. Offizier kontrolliert das computergestützte Schiff-Navigationssystem. Trotzdem hat er auch alle Seekarten für diese Expedition vorbereitet in der Schublade. Die jeweils aktuelle Seekarte liegt auf dem Tisch und Edmund Ancheta versteht es, sie zu lesen.
In case of computer troubles, he would even be able to arrange the ship's navigation doing it the old way: with the sextant. One must be able to relate the actual measurements with this traditional nautical instrument to given tables of data for the whole world. They are still kept on the Bridge in our modern times, because: "one never knows, what is going to happen".
Sollten die Computersysteme ausfallen, muss er trotzdem in der Lage sein, das Schiff zu navigieren: mit einem Sextanten. Die mit diesem klassischen nautischen Instrument ermittelten Werte müssen mit bereits für die gesamte Erde existierenden Daten in Verbindung gebracht werden, um die Position zu ermitteln.
Dafür stehen dicke Bücher mit diesen Tabellen auf der Brücke bereit, denn: "Man weiß ja nie, was passiert".