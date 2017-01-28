Our Celestial End!-Himmlisches Ende!

Fantangisña (Celestial-) Seamount,
visited a second time, is supposed to be our last site on this extraordinary
expedition to the Serpentinite Mud Volcanoes. But last time we left something.
A positioning beacon, having been lowered to the seafloor, did not come up
again. Since it was clear, that we would come back, we simply left it on the
sefloor. This time the crew managed to pick it up with a hook and bring it back
on board, before we moved to the last drill-site at this seamount. It sounds
pretty easy, doesn't it? Take a look at the hook!
Fantangisña (dt. der Himmlische)
Schlammvulkan ist mit diesem 2. Besuch vermutlich die letzte Station vor dem
Transit nach Hongkong. Aber beim ersten Mal haben wir etwas zurückgelassen.
Eine Positionierungs-Sonde, die auf den Meeresgrund hinabgesenkt wurde, ist
nicht wieder aufgetaucht. Da zu diesem Zeitpunkt bereits feststand, dass wir
zurückkehren würden, hat man sie einfach dort stehen gelassen. Nun, beim
zweiten Besuch, haben wir die exakte Stelle wieder angefahren und die Sonde mit
einem Haken vom Meeresgrund gefischt. Hört sich ganz einfach an, oder? Seht
euch den Haken an!
I think Fantangisña-Seamount is
somehow really an celestial end for our investigation, as it's name indicates.
The cores from this seamount are surely the most differentiated ones concerning
texture and color. It is not yet clear, if they turn out to be the
scientifically most important ones, but they seem to be the nicest and most
interesting ones at the first impressions. Maybe the secret of the different
colors of Serpentine-Mud will be disclosed from the analysis of these samples.
Der Fantangisña-Schlammvulkan ist
in gewisser Hinsicht wirklich ein "himmlisches Ende" unserer
Untersuchungen. Die Bohrkerne aus diesem Schlammvulkan haben bei weitem die
größte Vielfalt an Textur und Farben. Es ist noch nicht klar, ob sie auch
geologisch diejenigen mit der größten Bedeutung sein werden, aber es sind die
Schönsten und auf den ersten Blick die Interessantesten. Vielleicht wird ja das
Geheimnis der Farbe des Serpentinit-Schlamms anhand der Auswertung dieser
Proben gelöst werden.
So scientists have future work, educators stay curious and co-chief scientists look quite content, when we managed to drill all through the flank of the mud-volcano into the underlying reddish-brown seafloor-sediments (see Photo below and Attachments).
Die Wissenschaftler haben also genug Arbeit für die Zukunft und die Co-Chiefs sehen ganz zufrieden aus, nachdem wir heut durch die Flanke des Schlammvulkans in die unterlagernden rot-braunen Meeres-Sedimente gebohrt haben. (siehe Foto unten und Anhänge).